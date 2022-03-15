Bunge (BG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Bunge (BG) closed the most recent trading day at $108.06, moving -0.08% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.82%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the agribusiness and food company had gained 7.26% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.01% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Bunge as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.75, down 12.14% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.41 billion, up 18.86% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.06 per share and revenue of $63.5 billion. These totals would mark changes of -22.2% and +7.35%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Bunge. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.31% lower within the past month. Bunge currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Bunge's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.75. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.05.

Also, we should mention that BG has a PEG ratio of 1.61. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.61 as of yesterday's close.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.