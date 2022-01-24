Bunge (BG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Bunge (BG) closed the most recent trading day at $93.69, moving -0.68% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.28% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the agribusiness and food company had gained 4.63% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.28% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.39% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Bunge as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 9, 2022. On that day, Bunge is projected to report earnings of $3.05 per share, which would represent no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $15.51 billion, up 23.02% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Bunge. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.99% higher. Bunge is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Bunge is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.73. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.02, which means Bunge is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that BG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.45. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Agriculture - Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.45 at yesterday's closing price.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.