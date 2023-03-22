Bunge (BG) Stock Moves -1.6%: What You Should Know

Bunge (BG) closed at $95.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.6% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.65%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.65%.

Heading into today, shares of the agribusiness and food company had gained 1.07% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.3% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Bunge as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Bunge to post earnings of $3.44 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 19.25%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.73 billion, down 7.23% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.83 per share and revenue of $63.34 billion, which would represent changes of -14.95% and -5.78%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Bunge. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.97% higher. Bunge is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Bunge currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.22. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.98.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Bunge Limited (BG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

