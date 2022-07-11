Bunge (BG) Stock Moves -0.65%: What You Should Know

Bunge (BG) closed the most recent trading day at $87.13, moving -0.65% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.52%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the agribusiness and food company had lost 18.01% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 24.26% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 5.08% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Bunge as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 27, 2022. On that day, Bunge is projected to report earnings of $3.40 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 30.27%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17.93 billion, up 16.48% from the year-ago period.

BG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13 per share and revenue of $69.68 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.54% and +17.8%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Bunge. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.99% higher within the past month. Bunge is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Bunge is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.75. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.06.

Meanwhile, BG's PEG ratio is currently 1.01. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Agriculture - Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.01 at yesterday's closing price.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 238, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.