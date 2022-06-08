Bunge (BG) Stock Moves -0.25%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Bunge (BG) closed at $112.53, marking a -0.25% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.81%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the agribusiness and food company had gained 2.25% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 4.64%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.03%.

Bunge will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Bunge is projected to report earnings of $3.24 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 24.14%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.17 billion, up 18.06% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.87 per share and revenue of $70.32 billion, which would represent changes of -0.46% and +18.89%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Bunge. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Bunge currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Bunge currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.76. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.54.

Investors should also note that BG has a PEG ratio of 1.31 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Agriculture - Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.31 as of yesterday's close.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

