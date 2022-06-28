Bunge (BG) Stock Moves -0.23%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Bunge (BG) closed at $90.71, marking a -0.23% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.01%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the agribusiness and food company had lost 20.75% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 15.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Bunge as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.24, up 24.14% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.17 billion, up 18.06% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.87 per share and revenue of $70.32 billion, which would represent changes of -0.46% and +18.89%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bunge. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Bunge is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Bunge is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.06. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.02.

Investors should also note that BG has a PEG ratio of 1.06 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Agriculture - Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.06 as of yesterday's close.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

