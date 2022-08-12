Bunge (BG) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Bunge Ltd. (Symbol: BG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $100.71, changing hands as high as $101.02 per share. Bunge Ltd. shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BG's low point in its 52 week range is $73.15 per share, with $128.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $101.08.

