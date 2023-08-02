Bunge (BG) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Bunge (BG) reported $15.05 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 16.1%. EPS of $3.72 for the same period compares to $2.97 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -6.99% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.18 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.61, the EPS surprise was +42.53%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Bunge performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Volumes - Agribusiness : 18257 Kmt versus the two-analyst average estimate of 19915.72 Kmt.

: 18257 Kmt versus the two-analyst average estimate of 19915.72 Kmt. Volumes - Milling products : 844 Kmt versus 885.83 Kmt estimated by two analysts on average.

: 844 Kmt versus 885.83 Kmt estimated by two analysts on average. Volumes - Refined & Specialty Oils : 2212 Kmt versus 2223.24 Kmt estimated by two analysts on average.

: 2212 Kmt versus 2223.24 Kmt estimated by two analysts on average. Net sales to external customers- Agribusiness : $10.88 billion compared to the $11.82 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.7% year over year.

: $10.88 billion compared to the $11.82 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.7% year over year. Net sales to external customers- Milling products : $490 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $531.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -27.6%.

: $490 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $531.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -27.6%. Net sales to external customers- Refined & Specialty Oils : $3.60 billion compared to the $3.65 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -19% year over year.

: $3.60 billion compared to the $3.65 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -19% year over year. Net sales to external customers- Sugar and Bioenergy : $72 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.3%.

: $72 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.3%. Corporate and Other- Segment EBIT- Adjusted : -$121 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$94 million.

: -$121 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$94 million. Segment operating Income-Refined & Specialty Oils- Non GAAP : $207 million versus $196.07 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $207 million versus $196.07 million estimated by two analysts on average. Sugar & Bioenergy- EBIT-Proforma (Adjusted Segment EBIT) : $51 million versus $16 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $51 million versus $16 million estimated by two analysts on average. Agribusiness- EBIT-Proforma (Adjusted Segment EBIT) : $674 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $462.06 million.

: $674 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $462.06 million. Segment operating Income-Milling products- Non GAAP: $12 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $13.36 million.

Shares of Bunge have returned +11.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

