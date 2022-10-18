Bunge (BG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Bunge (BG) closed the most recent trading day at $89.30, moving +1.66% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.04%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Bunge as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 26, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Bunge to post earnings of $2.48 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 33.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.56 billion, up 10.2% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.70 per share and revenue of $67.97 billion, which would represent changes of -1.78% and +14.91%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Bunge. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.34% higher within the past month. Bunge currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Bunge currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.92. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.21.

Meanwhile, BG's PEG ratio is currently 1.03. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.03 as of yesterday's close.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



