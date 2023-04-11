Bunge (BG) Inks Deal to Buy Fuji Oil's Refinery in Louisiana

Bunge Limited BG announced that it signed a deal with Fuji Oil New Orleans, LLC to acquire Fuji Oil's newly built, port-based refinery in IMTT's (International-Matex Tank Terminals) Avondale Terminal in Louisiana. The acquisition aligns with Bunge's long-term strategy of expanding its value-added oils business by growing its presence across North America.



Bunge expects to expand its existing customer base following the acquisition of the multi-oil refining capabilities of the cutting-edge facility. It will gain a scalable, complementary port-based footprint that will allow it to connect North America food, feed, and fuel customers to global markets.



The company intends to significantly increase the current capacity of the facility, developing job opportunities for the local community. Operations at this facility are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2023.



The completion of the deal is subject to customary closing conditions. Financial details of the transaction have not yet been disclosed.



Bunge has been benefiting from efforts to drive operational performance, portfolio optimization and focus on cost management. In the last reported quarter, BG reported adjusted earnings of $3.24 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.19. However, the company's revenues of $16 billion lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18 billion.



