Bunge (BG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Bunge (BG) closed the most recent trading day at $95.57, moving +1.56% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.83%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the agribusiness and food company had lost 3.37% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 3% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 5.51% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Bunge as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Bunge to post earnings of $2.59 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 30.38%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $16.1 billion, up 14.08% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.65 per share and revenue of $67.87 billion. These totals would mark changes of -2.17% and +14.74%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bunge should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Bunge is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Bunge is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.44. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.41, so we one might conclude that Bunge is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that BG has a PEG ratio of 1.11. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Agriculture - Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.11 at yesterday's closing price.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.