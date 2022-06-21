Bunge (BG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Bunge (BG) closed at $98.71, marking a +1.14% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the agribusiness and food company had lost 13.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 9.64%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.71%.

Bunge will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Bunge to post earnings of $3.24 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 24.14%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.17 billion, up 18.06% from the year-ago period.

BG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.87 per share and revenue of $70.32 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -0.46% and +18.89%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bunge. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Bunge currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Bunge is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.58. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.26.

We can also see that BG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.13. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.13 as of yesterday's close.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

