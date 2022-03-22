Bunge (BG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Bunge (BG) closed at $110.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.23% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.74%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.87%.

Coming into today, shares of the agribusiness and food company had gained 10.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 10.29%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.65%.

Bunge will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.75, down 12.14% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.41 billion, up 18.86% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.06 per share and revenue of $63.5 billion, which would represent changes of -22.2% and +7.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bunge should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.31% lower within the past month. Bunge is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Bunge is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.94. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.28.

Also, we should mention that BG has a PEG ratio of 1.64. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Agriculture - Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.64 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.