Bunge (BG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Bunge (BG) closed at $107.48 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.1% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.57%. At the same time, the Dow added 2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.3%.

Coming into today, shares of the agribusiness and food company had gained 5.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 4.36%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.68%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Bunge as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Bunge to post earnings of $2.75 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 12.14%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.41 billion, up 18.86% from the year-ago period.

BG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.06 per share and revenue of $63.5 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -22.2% and +7.35%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bunge should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.94% lower. Bunge currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Bunge's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.56. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.7, so we one might conclude that Bunge is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that BG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.58. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Agriculture - Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.58 as of yesterday's close.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

