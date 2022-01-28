Bunge (BG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Bunge (BG) closed the most recent trading day at $98.19, moving +1.66% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.44% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the agribusiness and food company had gained 4.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 3.8%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.65%.

Bunge will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 9, 2022. On that day, Bunge is projected to report earnings of $3.05 per share, which would represent no growth from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.51 billion, up 23.02% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Bunge. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.99% higher. Bunge is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Bunge has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.96 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.22.

Also, we should mention that BG has a PEG ratio of 1.49. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.49 as of yesterday's close.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.