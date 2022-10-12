Bunge (BG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Bunge (BG) closed at $87.60 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.62% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the agribusiness and food company had lost 7.25% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Basic Materials sector's loss of 9.54% and the S&P 500's loss of 11.67% in that time.

Bunge will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 26, 2022. On that day, Bunge is projected to report earnings of $2.48 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 33.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $15.56 billion, up 10.2% from the prior-year quarter.

BG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.70 per share and revenue of $67.97 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.78% and +14.91%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Bunge. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.34% higher. Bunge is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Bunge currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.79. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.81.

It is also worth noting that BG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.01. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.01 as of yesterday's close.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 14, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.