Bunge (BG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Bunge (BG) closed the most recent trading day at $87.71, moving +1.5% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.84%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.69%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the agribusiness and food company had lost 11.47% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 19.71% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.02% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Bunge as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 27, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Bunge to post earnings of $3.40 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 30.27%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.93 billion, up 16.48% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13 per share and revenue of $69.68 billion. These totals would mark changes of +0.54% and +17.8%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bunge should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.99% higher within the past month. Bunge is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Bunge currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.65. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.13.

We can also see that BG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.99. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Agriculture - Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.99 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

