Bunge (BG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Bunge (BG) closed the most recent trading day at $111.89, moving +0.39% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.26%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the agribusiness and food company had gained 2.48% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 6.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.07% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Bunge as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 27, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Bunge to post earnings of $2.75 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 12.14%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $15.41 billion, up 18.86% from the prior-year quarter.

BG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.06 per share and revenue of $63.5 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -22.2% and +7.35%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Bunge. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Bunge is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Bunge is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.08. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.5, which means Bunge is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that BG has a PEG ratio of 1.66 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.66 as of yesterday's close.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.