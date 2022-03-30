Bunge (BG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Bunge (BG) closed at $109.71 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.51% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the agribusiness and food company had gained 2.09% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 9.2%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.02%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Bunge as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.75, down 12.14% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.41 billion, up 18.86% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.06 per share and revenue of $63.5 billion, which would represent changes of -22.2% and +7.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Bunge. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.31% lower within the past month. Bunge is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Bunge has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.74 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.81, so we one might conclude that Bunge is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that BG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.61. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Agriculture - Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.61 at yesterday's closing price.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

