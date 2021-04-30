Bunge (BG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Bunge (BG) closed the most recent trading day at $84.42, moving -1.22% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%.

Heading into today, shares of the agribusiness and food company had gained 6.56% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 11.19% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 6.13% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BG as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 4, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.55, up 215.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.2 billion, up 11.14% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.51 per share and revenue of $42.4 billion. These totals would mark changes of -21.57% and +2.39%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BG should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.66% higher within the past month. BG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, BG currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.14. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 36.91.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Bunge Limited (BG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.