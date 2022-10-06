Bunge (BG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Bunge (BG) closed the most recent trading day at $86.25, moving -1.7% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.03% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the agribusiness and food company had lost 8.19% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.01% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.51% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Bunge as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 26, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Bunge to post earnings of $2.59 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 30.38%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $16.1 billion, up 14.08% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.65 per share and revenue of $67.87 billion. These totals would mark changes of -2.17% and +14.74%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bunge. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Bunge currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Bunge is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.93. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.29.

Meanwhile, BG's PEG ratio is currently 1.04. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Agriculture - Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.04 at yesterday's closing price.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Bunge Limited (BG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.