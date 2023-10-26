Bunge beats third-quarter profit estimates

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Bunge BG.N beat Wall Street expectations for third-quarter profit on Thursday, as the grain trader and processor benefited from strong global export demand.

The company posted an adjusted profit of $2.99 per share for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with analysts' average estimate of $2.50 per share, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Tanay Dhumal in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Tanay.Dhumal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/TanayDhumal;))

