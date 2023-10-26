News & Insights

Bunge beats third-quarter profit estimates

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

October 26, 2023 — 06:01 am EDT

Written by Tanay Dhumal for Reuters ->

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Bunge BG.N beat Wall Street expectations for third-quarter profit on Thursday, as the grain trader and processor benefited from strong global export demand.

The company posted an adjusted profit of $2.99 per share for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with analysts' average estimate of $2.50 per share, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Tanay Dhumal in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Tanay.Dhumal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/TanayDhumal;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
