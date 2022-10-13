Markets
BG

Bunge And Olleco To Form JV - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Bunge (BG) and Olleco, the renewables division for ABP Food Group, announced an agreement to form a 50/50 joint venture to create a business that encompasses the full life-cycle of edible oils. Headquartered in Amsterdam, the partnership is expected to leverage Bunge's customer relationships, footprint and global expertise in vegetable oil production and Olleco's model in the supply, collection and conversion of cooking oils.

The companies said the joint venture is expected to work with foodservice and food manufacturing customers in Europe - excluding UK and Ireland - to supply oils and ensure the used cooking oil is efficiently collected and used as a feedstock in the production of renewable fuels.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular