Bunge agrees to buy two Brazil soy plants, assume debts -sources

The Brazilian unit of U.S. grains trader Bunge has agreed to buy two soy processing plants in Paraná state from local crusher Imcopa and assume debts related to the plants, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The sources said Bunge agreed to pay about 50 million reais ($12 million) for the plants and assume related debts of around 1 billion reais. On the website of Imcopa, which is undergoing a restructuring in bankruptcy court, the company touts capacity to crush 1.5 million tonnes of soybean per year, producing up to 240,000 tonnes of soy protein concentrate.

