Bundeswehr Commissions Rheinmetall To Supply Over 1,000 Logistic Vehicles

(RTTNews) - The Bundeswehr has commissioned Rheinmetall to supply more than 1,000 logistic vehicles with a total value of around 770 million euros gross. The order comprises 963 vehicles with swap-body systems, some with protected driver cabins, as well as swap-body flatbeds and tarpaulin-arch superstructures. Also, 425 unprotected transport vehicles were requested for delivery.

The delivery of the approximately 1,400 requested vehicles will take place before the end of the year. The orders have been booked for the third quarter. To date, Rheinmetall MAN has delivered around 7,000 HX military trucks to the Bundeswehr.

