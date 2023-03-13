Bundesbank convenes crisis team to assess SVB fallout

FRANKFURT, March 13 (Reuters) - The Bundesbank has convened its crisis team on Monday to assess the possible fallout of the collapse of U.S. lender Silicon Valley Bank on the local market, a spokesman told Reuters.

