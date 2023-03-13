US Markets
Bundesbank convenes crisis team to assess SVB fallout

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 13, 2023 — 05:04 am EDT

Written by Francesco Canepa for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, March 13 (Reuters) - The Bundesbank has convened its crisis team on Monday to assess the possible fallout of the collapse of U.S. lender Silicon Valley Bank on the local market, a spokesman told Reuters.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)

