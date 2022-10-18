Bundesbank chief warns over mounting losses from higher rates

FRANKFURT, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Germany's central bank could incur losses on surging interest rates but risk provisions, built over the course of several years, should help cover these for now, Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said on Tuesday.

Euro zone banks sit on close to 5 trillion euros worth of excess liquidity, accrued mostly from ultra-cheap central bank loans, and the ECB will have to pay tens of billions of euros of interest per year as the deposit rate rises from its current 0.75% level towards 2% by the end of the year.

"This can have a negative impact on our annual results," Nagel said in Berlin. "The provisions on our balance sheet are initially available as a buffer for potential losses from financial risks."

The Bundesbank had for years paid billions of euros into the German budget but had placed all profits into reserves over the past two years due to economic volatility, first linked to the pandemic, then because of Russia's war in Ukraine.

The Bundesbank now joins its Dutch and Belgian counterparts, which have both warned about potential losses.

Both predicted a financial loss for the full year while the Dutch central bank even said losses under its severe scenario exceed its buffers, raising the risk it could deplete all of its capital.

"If the losses continue to mount, a situation may arise in which DNB is faced with negative capital," the Dutch central bank said last month.

While central banks in the euro zone can operate with negative equity, this should not be the norm for an extended period, so governments in an extreme case will need to recapitalise their central banks.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Bernadette Baum)

