Bund yields on track for biggest weekly rise since early July

Oct 20 (Reuters) - The euro area's benchmark 10-year Bund yield was on track for its most significant weekly rise since early July on Friday as investors expect central banks to leave policy rates at high levels for an extended period, without ruling out additional hikes.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RR hit the 5.0% mark on Thursday for the first time since July 20, 2007, after U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. economy could require still tougher borrowing conditions to control inflation.

Powell left the door open to an additional hike in the policy rate, arguing that rising market yields could make action by the central bank itself less necessary.

Analysts expect the European Central Bank will leave rates unchanged next week, while signalling that it might do more if the inflation outlook deteriorates.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RR was down 3 basis points (bps) at 2.896% on Friday afternoon. It was set to end the week up 17 bps, its biggest rise since early July.

"For now, the U.S. continues to set the tone across global markets," said Mark Dowding, BlueBay CIO at RBC BlueBay Asset Management. "European yields have moved in sympathy but continue to exhibit a lower beta versus their U.S. peers."

German producer prices posted their biggest year-on-year decline in September since data collection began in 1949, spurring hopes for further easing of inflation.

The German 2-year yield DE2YT=RR, which is sensitive to ECB rate expectations, was last down 8 bps at 3.188%. It was on track to end the week 6 bps higher.

SUPPLY

Meanwhile, fears that Israel's war with Hamas could erupt into a wider conflict do not seem to have affected the sovereign bond market, following last week's rush into safe-haven assets.

Some analysts argued that the prospects of an abundant sovereign bond supply had come into play, capping a potential rise in bond prices, which move inversely with yields.

"The fiscal prospects appear most daunting for the U.S., but even in Germany, the slightly lower Bund supply looks set to stay at historically elevated levels, while gross issuance in Italy and France could even hit record levels," said Christoph Rieger, head of rates and credit research at Commerzbank.

Investors were looking to rating reviews for Italy and Greece by S&P and for France by Moody's due later in the session.

Analysts at Citi said their base case is no rating changes for Italy or France without ruling a change in outlook, which might widen the Italian yield spread versus Bunds.

Italy's 10-year yield IT10YT=RR, the benchmark for the euro area's periphery, was down 4 bps at 4.921%. It briefly hit a fresh 11-year high early on Thursday at 5.035% and was set to end the week up 15 bps, its biggest rise since late September.

The gap between Italian and German 10-year yields DE10IT10=RR was 202 bps. Early last week it had hit 209.2, its widest since January.

France's 10-year government bond yield FR10YT=RR was 2 bps lower at 3.523%. Early this month it hit 3.602%, its highest level since November 2011.

Some analysts expect a one-notch upgrade to investment grade level for Greece, given that the current prudent fiscal trajectory is likely to persist after recent elections.

Greece's 10-year yield GR10YT=RR was up one bp at 4.371%. In October 2022, it hit 5.124%, its highest since Dec. 2017.

