Bund futures bounce after milder German inflation data

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

February 09, 2023 — 02:06 am EST

Written by Amanda Cooper for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - German Bund futures FGBLc1 rose early on Thursday, following data that showed price pressures in Europe's largest economy moderated more than expected last month, which may ease some pressure on the European Central Bank to keep raising rates.

Bund futures FGBLc1 were last up 0.4% at 136.51 points, paring some of the previous day's 0.5% decline.

German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, rose by a less than anticipated 9.2% on the year in January, preliminary data from the federal statistics office showed on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had expected the figure to be 10%.

