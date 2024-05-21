Bund Center Investment Hosts 2024 AGM

Bund Center Investment Ltd (SG:BTE) has released an update.

Bund Center Investment Ltd successfully conducted its 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) in person at the Orchard Hotel Singapore, a notable return to face-to-face proceedings after four years of virtual meetings. The AGM saw the attendance of the company’s board of directors, external auditors, and shareholders, with the quorum being met and the meeting called to order. Key documentation, including the Annual Report 2023, had been distributed to shareholders in advance.

