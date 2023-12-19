Bumpy Road Ahead For Brazil’s Economy

South America’s largest economy saw a bumper start to this year, but that growth slowed in the third quarter, raising questions about the outlook for the next year.

“In Brazil, the investment landscape is shaped by the key themes of disinflation and monetary policy normalization,” says Yury Zusman, ex-Pharo emerging markets strategist and author of the monthly newsletter Emerging Market Dynamics.

“Investors should keep an eye on potential setbacks in the disinflation process and the risk of monetary policy easing occurring too rapidly,” he adds.

The central bank lowered the policy interest rate to 12.75% in September, from a high of 13.75%. By December it had been cut to 11.75%, following easing inflation, which the central bank noted in its statement.

In the 12 months through November, inflation slowed to 4.68%, which is within the range of 1.75% to 4.75% targeted by the central bank for the year.

Losing steam

The first half of this year saw a robust Brazilian economy, with strength in the agricultural sector - which had a record harvest - and the extractive industries.

There was also support from measures introduced by President Luiz Ignacio Lula da Silva’s government to boost household disposable income that then filtered into consumer demand.

The economy then lost steam, as the boost from agribusiness fizzled and interest rates remained high, but still managed to post an expansion in the third quarter - of just 0.1% on the quarter but up 2% on the year.

That quarter saw industry and services drive growth, while the agriculture sector contracted 3.3%.

The coming quarters will be marked by economic deceleration, partly influenced by the high debt burden of companies and also individuals, which affects the investment capacity of firms and the consumption of families, according to consultancy Troster & Associates.

The high level of corporate and individual debt has prompted the government to exert pressure on the central bank to pick up the pace of easing the benchmark interest rate.

The long view

Taking the long view, Brazil experienced negative growth from 2014 to 2019 - with average real GDP growth of -0.3% during that time - followed by a 3.3% contraction in 2020 due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The country then saw a strong rebound in 2021-22, with growth of 5% and 2.9%, respectively, on the back of strong fiscal stimulus, a successful vaccination campaign, a favorable commodity market, and demand for services, according to the World Bank.

But structural challenges still persist, with productivity still stagnant in manufacturing and many service sectors, the bank said.

In October, the World Bank said Brazil’s growth this year looks set to be 2.6%, followed by growth hovering between 1.3% and 2.4% in the next four years, well below China, India and Turkey.

Still, Brazil is an example of a country which has accumulated a lot of credibility over the years, with the central bank implementing sensible policies, says Zusman. Investors find such countries more predictable and are perhaps a little less likely to pull their money out, he adds.

To gain exposure to Brazil, investors can consider Equity ETFs, for instance EWZ, individual stocks, Eurobonds, and the BRL currency, he says.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.