Bumper UK debt issuance meets record investor demand

LONDON, April 8 (Reuters) - Investors' appetite for British government bonds set fresh records for a second day running on Wednesday, whetted by demand from the Bank of England which has promised to buy 200 billion pounds ($247 billion) of assets from them in the coming months.

In encouraging news for a government on course to borrow a record 45 billion pounds this month alone to fund measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic, a sale of benchmark 10-year gilts was the most heavily oversubscribed on record.

Investors bid for 3.85 times the 2 billion pounds on offer of the 4.75% 2030 gilt GB10YT=RR, the greatest demand at any gilt auction since comparable records began in 1998.

A subsequent auction of 2.75 billion pounds of five-year debt saw the government finance its borrowing at an average rate of just 0.119%, an all-time low that reflects the BoE's decision to cut its main interest rate to a record-low 0.1% last month.

Two gilt auctions on Tuesday had already seen the highest demand since 2005 and set a previous record-low yield.

In a note to clients on Wednesday, Bank of America bond strategist Mark Capleton said the BoE's quantitative easing asset purchases were keeping a lid on gilt yields and government borrowing costs at a time of heavy issuance.

"These are early days for the new round of QE, but the aggressive pace of buying has had a material impact on yields and spreads already," he said.

Last month, before the BoE cut rates and restarted quantitative easing, British gilt yields had been on track for the sharpest rise since the 1998 emerging market debt crisis as investors sought the safety of ultra-liquid U.S. dollar assets.

Bank of America predicts Britain's budget deficit this financial year will rise above 10% of GDP to its highest since World War Two, and the DMO has said it will issue fresh debt issuance forecasts on April 23.

Measures to fund companies to keep staff on payroll during shutdowns to slow the spread of COVID-19 look set to be costly.

The British Chambers of Commerce said almost 40% of members it surveyed were planning to furlough at least three-quarters of their staff under the scheme.

The Resolution Foundation think-tank estimated this would cost 30-40 billion pounds for every three months of shutdown.

The BoE is currently buying gilts at a rate of 13.5 billion pounds a week, outstripping the more than 10 billion pounds of gilts sold by the United Kingdom Debt Management Office this week through an unprecedented four auctions.

The BoE's purchases are skewed towards longer-dated gilts than the average maturity of those issued by the DMO, so Capleton predicted that 30-year gilts would outperform 2-year debt, flattening the yield curve over time.

Britain is not alone in issuing more debt, with Germany surprising markets on Tuesday by announcing plans to launch its first 15-year bond as part of a 750 billion euro ($815 billion)spending package.

Gilts outperformed German debt on Wednesday, with 10-year British yields down 3 basis points at 0.38% versus a flat 10-year Bund EU10YT=RR, taking the spread to its tightest since September 2017.

