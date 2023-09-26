Bumper Russian Wheat Season Sees Global Prices Fall- Risks Remain for a Strong Rebound

FXEmpire.com -

The wheat market has witnessed a notable downturn, with prices plunging to levels not seen in nearly three years, all thanks to an exceptionally bountiful harvest in Russia. However, experts are sounding the alarm about the potential for a substantial price resurgence in the upcoming year.

While drought conditions have severely diminished wheat supplies in key producing regions such as Argentina, Canada, and Australia, and Ukraine faces numerous obstacles in getting its wheat to market, traders have been banking on a flood of supplies from Russia this year to keep prices in check.

Nevertheless, cautionary voices are emerging…

Escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea region, coupled with substantial speculative activity from hedge funds, could serve as catalysts for a significant price upswing.

In this backdrop, we delve into the intricacies of the current wheat price decline, which stands in contrast to the broader trend with other commodities prices, even as inflation continues to wreak havoc on markets worldwide.

Russia Set For a Strong Year to Come

Russia, currently holding the title of the world’s largest wheat exporter, is expected to account for more than 22% of global exports during the 2023-24 harvest season, a significant increase from its share of just under 16% in the 2021-22 season. This increase is anticipated to help offset the decline in wheat production in Ukraine.

Furthermore, it’s worth noting that this figure might see further growth this year. Projections suggest that Russia exported 46 million tonnes of wheat in 2022, and it has set a target of shipping out 47 million tonnes of wheat in the current year.

Nevertheless, recent challenges have emerged, with private sales not aligning with the pricing floor expectations set by the Russian government. As a result, Egypt, a prominent wheat importer, is set to acquire nearly 500,000 tonnes of wheat from France and Bulgaria, as a contract with Russia was reportedly vetoed by the Russian government due to concerns about pricing.

As summarized by Reuters recently, there is some uncertainty in the market over the level of Russia’s minimum floor price for wheat. According to traders, there are differing minimum prices for sales made privately vs those made via public bids. There are also varying prices for sales made between certain months, as well as reductions for lower protein wheat types.

Other challenges follow if the conflict with Ukraine begins to escalate further in areas within the Black Sea. Roughly seventy percent of Russia’s wheat exports pass via its Black Sea ports, making the region a vital link in the worldwide supply of grain.

Speculators Beware

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, grain prices worldwide peaked at more than $13 per bushel. Costs skyrocketed as Moscow blocked Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea, shutting off one of the largest grain exporters in the world from global markets. This was until an agreement was mediated by the UN and Turkey, permitting the export of over 30 million tonnes of grain from Ukraine, which helped to lower prices.

In July this year, the deal expired, and Russia chose not to renew the agreement, saying it could not guarantee the safety of Ukrainian ships passing through the Black Sea. Moscow suggested it would consider reviving the Black Sea pact if demands to increase exports of its own grain and fertilizer were satisfied, however the UN was unable to meet the request.

In the time since, prices have more than halved from last year’s highs at one point and are currently sitting at around $6.90. Investors at first worried that the Kremlin’s move to leave the UN’s agreement in July would drive prices up once again. However, surprisingly, Russia’s own wheat exports have assisted in filling the gap created by the deficit from Ukraine.

The challenge lies in the fact that without an agreement ensuring safe passage of cargo, market-moving aggression from either side could trigger volatility and large shifts in prices.

However, at this stage, traders are placing bets on the downward trend continuing. According to the most recent data from CME, the biggest futures exchange in the world, short positions in the wheat market, or bets on declining prices, had recently surged to a three-month high.

Stark Contrast to Many Other Commodities

Because of higher demand and restricted supply, the prices of numerous other agricultural commodities have surged in recent months. This increase can be attributed to adverse weather conditions and various other contributing factors.

Since last fall’s storms ravaged Florida, the principal supplier of orange juice for the United States, prices for orange juice have skyrocketed. Due to rising temperatures making harvests more difficult, other major exporters such as Brazil and Mexico have decreased their expected orange crop yields for the year as well. This month, the futures market for juice set a new high of $3.50 per pound.

The cost of commodities like sugar and cocoa has also skyrocketed in recent months. This month, cocoa futures have risen to $3,763 per metric tonne, the highest level in more than a decade, while sugar futures hit 27.62 cents per pound, the highest level since 2012.

The futures price of live cattle also reached a new high, $1.9205 per pound.

The increased costs place an extra strain on consumers’ financial well-being during a time when persistent inflation is surpassing the target levels set by central banks worldwide. This predicament amplifies the challenges faced by individuals and households in managing their budgets and maintaining purchasing power, potentially leading to broader economic consequences.

