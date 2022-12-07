Bummed About Returning to the Office? 3 Ways You Might Benefit

When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit U.S. soil, many employers opted to play it safe and allow employees who could work from home to do so. At first, most people in that boat thought they'd be remote for a couple of weeks or a month at most. Two years later, many were still doing their jobs from home.

But over the past year, a growing number of companies have insisted on bringing workers back to the office, either on a partial or full-time basis. And if that's the boat you're in, you may be unhappy about it -- and understandably so.

After all, if you've been working remotely for two years or more, having to return to the office can be a tough adjustment. And depending on your situation, it might also mean having to dip into your savings to pay for childcare, incurring expensive commuting costs, and generally upending your schedule.

But while you may be bummed out about having to return to the office, doing so could actually have a positive impact on you. Here are some ways you might benefit.

1. You might lower your stress load

When you work from home, it's not as easy to turn to a colleague and ask for help -- because there's no one there in the room with you. Sure, you could pick up the phone or message someone, but it's not the same as being able to yell, “Hey, Matt, have a minute?”

Working alongside people could make it so you have the support of a team behind you. And that could make elements of your job easier. The result? Less stress for you on a whole.

2. You might get more face time with your manager

Your boss might be so busy that they're not all that accessible in general. But if you start working in the office, you might get more interaction with your manager. And that could help you in a number of ways. It could help you boost some skills, gain great insights about your company's inner workings, and perhaps inch closer to getting a promotion.

3. You might appreciate the social element

While it's true that your office isn't meant to be a social club, when you work with other people, you get more social interaction. You can chat with colleagues in the break room, before meetings, and on your way out the door.

Many people find remote work isolating, especially when they do it on a full-time basis. If you've missed the camaraderie of office life, you may find that you prefer having access to people -- people who can join you for lunch, happy hour, or even an afternoon walk for some fresh air so you're not alone all the time.

Returning to in-person work can be a major adjustment, especially if you're first going back to the office now after having been remote since the winter or spring of 2020. But rather than get upset, try to spin that situation positively -- and think about the different ways it could end up being a good thing.

