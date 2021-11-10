US Markets
BMBL

Bumble revenue beats estimates on strong user growth

Contributors
Tiyashi Datta Reuters
Nilanjana Basu Reuters
Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Bumble Inc exceeded market estimates for third-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as more people logged into its dating apps to find connections after this year's economic reopening.

Adds details on paying users

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Bumble Inc BMBL.O exceeded market estimates for third-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as more people logged into its dating apps to find connections after this year's economic reopening.

After last year's lockdown-driven boom in digital interactions, Bumble is now benefiting from the return of in-person meetings that have encouraged more people to use its app and spend on features.

The company, owner of the dating app where women make the first move, said total paying users rose 4.6% to 2.9 million in the quarter.

Total revenue was $200.5 million, compared with analysts' estimates of $198.8 million, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta, Nilanjana Basu and Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BMBL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular