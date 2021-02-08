US Markets
Bumble raises IPO size to up to $1.8 billion

Anirban Sen Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JILLIAN KITCHENER

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Bumble Inc, which operates its eponymous dating app, on Monday increased the size of its much-awaited stock market debut and said it would look to raise as much as $1.8 billion through its initial public offering.

