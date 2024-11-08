Bumble price target raised to $8 from $7 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank raised the firm’s price target on Bumble (BMBL) to $8 from $7 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BMBL:
- Bumble price target raised to $7 from $6.50 at Stifel
- Bumble price target raised to $8 from $7 at Piper Sandler
- Bumble price target raised to $8 from $6 at Citi
- Bumble Inc. Reports Q3 2024 Earnings and User Growth
- Bumble sees Q4 revenue $256M-$262M, consensus $260.19M
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.