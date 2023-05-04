Bumble posts robust quarterly revenue on sustained user spending

By Vansh Agarwal

May 4 (Reuters) - Bumble Inc BMBL.O beat estimates for first-quarter revenue on Thursday as user spending on its eponymous dating app remained strong despite a looming recession, sending the company's shares up 7% in aftermarket trading.

The parent company of Bumble, Badoo, and Fruitz, benefited from strong user growth during the quarter as more people opted to pay to find love and companionship.

Bumble, however, reported its slowest revenue growth since going public in February 2021, with first-quarter revenue rising 15.7% year-over-year.

New features such as "Compliments", which allows users to engage by sending a note before they decide to connect, have helped Bumble cope with high inflation and rising interest rates.

The company said during itsearnings callthat so far 15% of Bumble's monthly active users had sent a compliment, and it was confident in its ability to grow that number.

Bumble competes with Tinder-owner Match Group Inc MTCH.O which on Tuesday forecast second-quarter revenue below analysts' expectations, but said it is seeing signs of growth at Tinder.

"Bumble's strength in attracting female users should help them defend their market share against competitors, as they differentiate themselves by empowering women to make the first move," said Nicholas Cauley, an analyst at Third Bridge.

The Austin, Texas-based company forecast current-quarter revenue between $254 million and $258 million, the mid-point of which is slightly below analysts' estimates of $256.63 million.

(Reporting by Vansh Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Vansh.Agarwal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.