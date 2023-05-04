News & Insights

US Markets
BMBL

Bumble posts robust quarterly revenue on sustained user spending

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

May 04, 2023 — 04:22 pm EDT

Written by Vansh Agarwal for Reuters ->

By Vansh Agarwal

May 4 (Reuters) - Bumble Inc BMBL.O beat estimates for first-quarter revenue on Thursday as user spending on its eponymous dating app remained strong despite a looming recession, sending the company's shares up 7% in aftermarket trading.

The parent company of Bumble, Badoo, and Fruitz, benefited from strong user growth during the quarter as more people opted to pay to find love and companionship.

Bumble, however, reported its slowest revenue growth since going public in February 2021, with first-quarter revenue rising 15.7% year-over-year.

New features such as "Compliments", which allows users to engage by sending a note before they decide to connect, have helped Bumble cope with high inflation and rising interest rates.

The company said during itsearnings callthat so far 15% of Bumble's monthly active users had sent a compliment, and it was confident in its ability to grow that number.

Bumble competes with Tinder-owner Match Group Inc MTCH.O which on Tuesday forecast second-quarter revenue below analysts' expectations, but said it is seeing signs of growth at Tinder.

"Bumble's strength in attracting female users should help them defend their market share against competitors, as they differentiate themselves by empowering women to make the first move," said Nicholas Cauley, an analyst at Third Bridge.

The Austin, Texas-based company forecast current-quarter revenue between $254 million and $258 million, the mid-point of which is slightly below analysts' estimates of $256.63 million.

(Reporting by Vansh Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Vansh.Agarwal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BMBL
MTCH

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.