Bumble options imply 12.2% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Bumble (BMBL) is 1.6x normal with puts leading calls 8:5. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 12.2%, or 95c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 8.9%.

