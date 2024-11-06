Bumble options imply 12.2% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Bumble (BMBL) is 1.6x normal with puts leading calls 8:5. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 12.2%, or 95c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 8.9%.
