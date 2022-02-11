Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) shareholders are up 7.9% this past week, but still in the red over the last year

Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. Anyone who held Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) over the last year knows what a loser feels like. The share price is down a hefty 58% in that time. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Bumble because we don't have a long term history to look at. Furthermore, it's down 19% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 8.1% in the same timeframe.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$279m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the one-year loss for shareholders.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Bumble managed to increase earnings per share from a loss to a profit, over the last 12 months.

Earnings per share growth rates aren't particularly useful for comparing with the share price, when a company has moved from loss to profit. So it makes sense to check out some other factors.

Bumble managed to grow revenue over the last year, which is usually a real positive. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:BMBL Earnings and Revenue Growth February 11th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. If you are thinking of buying or selling Bumble stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 4.8% in the last year, Bumble shareholders might be miffed that they lost 58%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. With the stock down 19% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Bumble (at least 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Bumble is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.