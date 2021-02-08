Markets
MTCH

Bumble IPO Heats Up as the Company Raises Fundraising Target to $1.8 Billion

Contributor
Keith Noonan The Motley Fool
Published

Bumble upped its initial public offering (IPO) target in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The dating app specialist is now aiming to sell 45 million shares at a price ranging between $37 and $39 per share. That listing would raise roughly $1.8 billion in funds and bring the company's value to more than $7 billion.

Bumble's previous filing, on Feb. 2, targeted the sale of 34.5 million shares priced between $28 and $30 per share. The top end of that target would have raised approximately $1 billion and valued the company at roughly $6.46 billion.

A chart line going up, and blocks on top of coins spelling 'IPO.'

Image source: Getty Images.

Bumble stands as the second-most-used dating app in the U.S., trailing only Match Group's (NASDAQ: MTCH) Tinder. The company's core dating platform differentiates itself by having women make the first move and generally giving them a greater degree of control over interactions.

Technology stocks and IPOs have been a hot combo through 2020 and early into 2021, and the team at Bumble apparently saw an opportunity to raise their valuation and fundraising targets. Bumble's rival Match Group has seen its stock soar roughly 117% over the last year despite coronavirus-related challenges tamping down on near-term growth, and the dating app market still has huge growth potential over the long term.

An exact date for Bumble's IPO has yet to be announced, but the stock will trade on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker "BMBL." The company may still opt to raise its listing price above the current range, and investors should know that the stock stands a good chance of being bid above the $39 per share range in the early auction trading that will proceed its public exchange debut.

Find out why Match Group is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Match Group is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Keith Noonan owns shares of Match Group. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Match Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MTCH

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More