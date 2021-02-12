Bumble IPO: Is It Worth The Buzz?

Investors love this buzzy new initial public offering.

Shares of dating app darling Bumble Inc. (BMBL) jumped 63% in value on the company’s first day of trading on Thursday, valuing it at almost $8 billion. Bumble still has a long way to go before it can match up with Match Group Inc. (MTCH), the everpresent $45 billion dating conglomerate that runs the eponymous Match.com as well as Tinder and Hinge.

Like the recent Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) IPO, you’d think the depths of a pandemic would be exactly the wrong time for a company like Bumble to go public. Not only are people wary of meeting with strangers outside of their bubble, but also the places where dating happens, like bars and restaurants, are closed or restricted throughout the country.

Yet it’s precisely the virtual reality of dating apps—that ability to meet and interact with strangers without leaving your couch—that may have strengthened demand for them over the last year.

Combine that with longer-term trends, like millennials and Gen Z delaying marriage and being more isolated than earlier generations, and you start to see how dating apps like Bumble may actually be perfect for socially distanced users eager for connection.

Bumble Puts Women First

The basic idea behind a dating app couldn’t be simpler: match single people. That’s why there are at least 1,500 options available. To stand out from the crowd, however, a dating app has to offer a clever new take on this simple task. Bumble’s innovation has been to give women complete control over the opening move in the dating process.

Like all other dating apps, Bumble lets you create a profile, upload pictures of yourself and signal what you’re looking for in a partner. Unlike other apps, however, when a woman and a man match on Bumble, only the woman is empowered to make the first move and start a conversation (either person in a same-sex match may initiate conversation).

“The Bumble brand was built with women at the center,” stated Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd in the company’s IPO filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). “We are rewriting the script on gender norms by building a platform that is designed to be safe and empowering for women, and, in turn, provides a better environment for everyone.”

Throughout its marketing materials, Bumble emphasizes how much it wants to make meeting other people on the internet friendly, comfortable and non-threatening. Bumble’s seemingly obvious yet simple innovation has helped differentiate it from other apps, like Tinder. It’s also proven wildly successful: Bumble has built a loyal following of more than 12 million active users since 2014.

Dating App Rumble: Match vs. Bumble

Bumble owns another dating service: Badoo, a Russia-based dating app with over 28 million monthly active users, mainly focused on markets in Europe and Latin America. And it offers services for meeting friends (Bumble BFF) and networking (Bumble Bizz).

With more than 40 million active users worldwide, Bumble logged $490 million in 2019 revenue, a 36% jump from the year before. Through the first nine months of 2020, it earned more than $415 million in revenue.

Bumble employs a freemium model, where customers can join gratis and then pay for subscriptions and add ons to help them get their profile in front of more potential partners. Bumble averaged 2.4 million paying users as of September 30, 2020, a 19% gain over the same time the year before.

Of course, the math works out to most of those users probably being on Badoo rather than Bumble’s flagship app. However, Bumble app users spend nearly double what Badoo users spend—$28.64 vs. $13.77, respectively.

Still, Bumble has a long way to go to catch up with industry leader Match Group.

Match earned $2.4 billion in revenue in 2020, up 17% from the year before; Tinder alone took in $1.4 billion. Match has 10.9 million users, a 12% gain from the year before. Match Group’s stock is up more than 60% over the past year, and the company is valued at $46 billion, or roughly eight times Bumble’s current valuation.

The future looks even better. “We increased our projections and expect 2021 revenue above the guidance range as we believe pent-up demand and more long-term changes in romance- or partner-seeking behavior will benefit Match,” said Morningstar analyst Ali Mogharabi.

Bumble’s Bet on a Changing Society

“Online dating is not a ‘winner-take-all’ market, with people using or having an average of two different apps installed on their phones at the same time to help diversify their network and maximize the probability of finding successful connections,” the company states in its IPO filing.

The investing case for Bumble rests on how younger generations do relationships, chiefly the fact that they are tying the knot much later in life than older generations. In 2019, just 55% of millennials were living with a family of their own, according to a Pew Research Center report, compared to 66% of Gen-Xers at a similar age, 69% of Boomers, and 85% of the Silent Generation.

That suggests a larger hive of potential unattached users. Bumble cites a study in the journal PNAS that found 40% of new couples met online in 2017, a greater percentage than those who met at a bar or restaurant or were set up by friends.

In the dating world of the here and now, 20-somethings may spend a decade churning through date after date before settling down. Bumble’s challenge is to convince them to keep coming back to the app in their continuing search for a life partner.

