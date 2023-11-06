News & Insights

Bumble Inc. Founder, CEO Whitney Herd To Become Executive Chair; Names Lidiane Jones Replacement

November 06, 2023

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Online dating and social networking platform Bumble Inc. (BMBL) on Monday said that it Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Whitney Herd will transition to the role of executive chair, effective January 2, 2024.

Lidiane Jones will succeed her on the same day as the company's new chief executive officer.

Jones, is currently the executive chief of Slack, a Salesforce (CRM) company. She has more than two decades of experience as a product and business innovator and has spent nearly 13 years with Microsoft in leadership roles in variety of products.

In pre-market activity, Bumble shares are trading at 12.80, down 6.36% on Nasdaq.

