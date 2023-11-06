Bumble Inc. Founder, CEO Whitney Herd To Become Executive Chair; Names Lidiane Jones Replacement

(RTTNews) - Online dating and social networking platform Bumble Inc. (BMBL) on Monday said that it Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Whitney Herd will transition to the role of executive chair, effective January 2, 2024.

Lidiane Jones will succeed her on the same day as the company's new chief executive officer.

Jones, is currently the executive chief of Slack, a Salesforce (CRM) company. She has more than two decades of experience as a product and business innovator and has spent nearly 13 years with Microsoft in leadership roles in variety of products.

In pre-market activity, Bumble shares are trading at 12.80, down 6.36% on Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.