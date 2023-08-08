Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) reported $259.74 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.8%. EPS of $0.05 for the same period compares to -$0.01 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $256.6 million, representing a surprise of +1.22%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +66.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.03.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Bumble Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Bumble App Paying Users : 2457.8 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2443.16 thousand.

: 2457.8 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2443.16 thousand. Badoo App and Other Paying Users : 1175.5 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1141.11 thousand.

: 1175.5 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1141.11 thousand. Total Paying Users : 3633.3 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3584.27 thousand.

: 3633.3 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3584.27 thousand. Bumble App Average Revenue per Paying User : $28.21 versus $28.25 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $28.21 versus $28.25 estimated by four analysts on average. Badoo App and Other Average Revenue per Paying User : $12.83 versus $12.60 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $12.83 versus $12.60 estimated by four analysts on average. Total Average Revenue per Paying User : $23.23 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $23.30.

: $23.23 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $23.30. Revenue- Badoo App and Other : $51.80 million versus $46.31 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $51.80 million versus $46.31 million estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- Bumble App: $208 million compared to the $207.12 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Shares of Bumble Inc. have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.