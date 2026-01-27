Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest trading session, Bumble Inc. (BMBL) closed at $3.68, marking a -5.15% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.83%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.91%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 12.46% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.38%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Bumble Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$1.86 per share and a revenue of $962.96 million, indicating changes of +59.65% and 0%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Bumble Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 3.09% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Bumble Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Bumble Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.41. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 24.04 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that BMBL has a PEG ratio of 0.14. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Software industry stood at 1.42 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, positioning it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

