Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) ended the recent trading session at $3.60, demonstrating a -1.1% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.62% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.99%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.65%.

The company's stock has climbed by 0% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.47% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.59%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Bumble Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.86 per share and a revenue of $962.96 million, representing changes of +59.65% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bumble Inc. should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Bumble Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In the context of valuation, Bumble Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 4.01. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 24.53.

Meanwhile, BMBL's PEG ratio is currently 0.12. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.52 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, placing it within the top 24% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

