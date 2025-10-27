Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) closed the most recent trading day at $5.78, moving -1.7% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.72%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.86%.

The stock of company has fallen by 6.37% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.45%.

The upcoming earnings release of Bumble Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 5, 2025. On that day, Bumble Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.38 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.57%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $244.56 million, indicating a 10.62% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$1.79 per share and revenue of $972.75 million, indicating changes of +61.17% and -9.23%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Bumble Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, Bumble Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Bumble Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.33. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 30.18.

It is also worth noting that BMBL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.82. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Software industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.14.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, finds itself in the top 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

