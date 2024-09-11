Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

The latest trading session saw Bumble Inc. (BMBL) ending at $6.30, denoting a -1.56% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.17%.

The company's stock has climbed by 7.02% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.92%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Bumble Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.21, reflecting a 75% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $271.74 million, indicating a 1.37% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.80 per share and a revenue of $1.07 billion, indicating changes of +2766.67% and +1.58%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Bumble Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, Bumble Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Bumble Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.97. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 29.52 for its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

