Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Stock Moves -1.58%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Bumble Inc. (BMBL) was down 1.58% at $5.61. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 16.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.8%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.16%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Bumble Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 5, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.39, reflecting a 11.43% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $244.56 million, indicating a 10.62% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.79 per share and revenue of $972.75 million. These totals would mark changes of +61.17% and -9.23%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Bumble Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Bumble Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Bumble Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.53. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 29.14.

We can also see that BMBL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.79. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.02 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, positioning it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BMBL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.