Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Stock Moves 1.55%: What You Should Know

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) closed the most recent trading day at $3.28, moving +1.55% from the previous trading session. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.8%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 13.33% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Bumble Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Bumble Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.24 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 62.5%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $210.02 million, showing a 15.39% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.99 per share and revenue of $836.19 million, indicating changes of +116.42% and -13.41%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bumble Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Bumble Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Bumble Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.26. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 19.52.

It is also worth noting that BMBL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.11. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.09.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, placing it within the top 33% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.